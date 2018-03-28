Mustapha El Khalfi: IGCF, platform for dialogue between public and private sectors and researchers

Sharjah 24: Mustapha El Khalfi, Minister Delegate and Official Spokesman of Government of Morocco, said that the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2018) is a platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences between the operators in the public and private sectors on the one hand, and researchers on the other hand.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, El Khalfi added that the digital revolution is both an opportunity and a challenge. “Governments, through their digital potentials, have the ability to deliver their rhetoric to wider segments; they have the ability to enable citizens to access public services, and the ability to carry out their reforms,” he explained. 
 
He went on: “Morocco, for example, has had an experience that has been going on since 1996. It has an impressive influence, such as the e-electoral system, in which Morocco comes in the 17th place out of 193 countries, when we were in the 170 place about 10 years ago.”