Mustapha El Khalfi: IGCF, platform for dialogue between public and private sectors and researchers

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, El Khalfi added that the digital revolution is both an opportunity and a challenge. “Governments, through their digital potentials, have the ability to deliver their rhetoric to wider segments; they have the ability to enable citizens to access public services, and the ability to carry out their reforms,” he explained.

He went on: “Morocco, for example, has had an experience that has been going on since 1996. It has an impressive influence, such as the e-electoral system, in which Morocco comes in the 17th place out of 193 countries, when we were in the 170 place about 10 years ago.”