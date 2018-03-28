Shams introduces cinematography workshop for aspiring young filmmakers

Designed to inspire and encourage creativity, participants will acquire theoretical and practical knowledge on various cinema and photography techniques from basic camera work to lighting.

Dr. Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, said, "We are committed to delivering accessible and innovative solutions that will positively impact the lives of students, entrepreneurs, media and creative practitioners. We believe that this workshop will be a platform for aspiring young filmmakers for their creative visions to become a reality whilst helping them discover their true potential."