Founder of ‘Good Country Index’ highlights How Nations Build Strong Reputation

The workshop introduced heads and directors of Sharjah government entities and departments to the concept of how nations can build solid reputations that help strengthen their competitive edge on a global scale.

The workshop was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Head of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, and Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), in addition to a number of heads and directors of government bodies in Sharjah.

The instigator of The Good Country Index and The Good Country movement, among many other international initiatives, talked about a range of topics related to countries’ reputations, stressing their importance to enhancing positive images and maintaining leadership on an international scale.

Anholt outlined the mechanisms used in gathering information that help in ranking a nation as a good country – an index that currently has 50 countries on its list.

Anholt stressed that judging a country and ranking it on the Good Country Index is based on its actions not words. The actions carried out by most countries play a major and crucial role in enhancing their reputation and presence on the list of globally leading and advanced countries. The British expert referred to brands, art, culture, economic exports and scientific advances.

He highlighted the need for countries to come closer to each other by building bridges of cooperation and commercial, diplomatic and cultural exchange to build a good reputation.

He added that studies represent personal impressions from all over the world, affirming that the stereotyping of countries depends on the general global mood and has nothing to do with the classified country itself. The stereotype of a nation is determined by individuals who know it through the image it mirrors to the entire world.

