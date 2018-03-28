Fahim Kibria: Digitalisation, a mixed-blessing

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Fahim Kibria said that this edition is primarily dealing with what is happening with the digitalisation of this new millennium world adding that he was listening to the speech of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and agreed with him on the importance of digitalisation; however, Dr. Kibria added that digitalisation is at the same time affecting our society in a very peculiar way likening it to a bulldozer in the jungle which is deteriorating everything.

He went on to say: “Although digitalisation is extremely important but if it is used in the positive manner not in the way everybody is using - 24/7 on the mobile, wasting time, WhatsApp, so on and so forth.”

“So I like that this world should be called “Netizens” and not “citizens” but the problem is how you can control social media which is really spreading across the planet. In the last two decades it has really gone skyrocketed,”Dr. Kibria expounded.

He concluded: Do we really need it? That’s a big question and I think in the conference we will be talking on that.”