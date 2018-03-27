Heath Slawner: IGCF 2018 a world- class event with best speakers

He added: “It is an important work we are doing here. I just want to say welcome to the other delegates and anyone who is going to be participating in the forum.”

He went on to say, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, that the thing that has impressed him the most is the dedication of the volunteers. He further said that the Forum is going to be a world- class event with world- class speakers.

Heath Slawner said: “I hope that the participants in the forum are going to take interesting lessons away on leadership and the digital millennium and how we are going to face the future.”

“I think the most important thing for all of us is that we got to do it together; we have got to encourage collaboration and cooperation and I think the volunteers who have been part of this are really the shining light,” Heath Slawner added.

He concluded, “I am looking forward to being part of the Forum and I’m wishing everyone a fantastic forum.”