SEC adopts MoU between Directorate of Public Works and EmiratesGBC

During the meeting, the SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council has adopted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Directorate of Public Works and the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC).

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in programs and events related to the environment, sustainability and green buildings, highlight the need to reduce water and energy consumption, and reduce the impact of carbon in the UAE.

The SEC further reviewed the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC’s) amendments on the draft Law of Social Security. The Council has directed to refer the draft law to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as a complement to its legislative session and to be in the process of being issued.

The agenda of the meeting also reviewed the decision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on establishing the Higher Committee of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games.