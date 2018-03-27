Arab children meet Sharjah Children's Shura Council members during IGCF2018

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of the Executive Council of Sharjah and Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and Dr Najla Al Naqbi, Innovation and eLearning Manager, Department of Education and knowledge (ADEK), will also be in attendance at the third session of the 15th edition of Sharjah Children's Shura Council, during the seventh edition of International Government Communication Forum (IGCF2018).

Under the theme "Working Together for a Better Nation” The session will highlight the advantages of using technology in self-education, and show how children can travel to other worlds through virtual reality and self-reliance in accessing information. Aysha Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children (SC) and Chairperson of the forum’s Higher Organising Committee, said: "We decided that the children of the forum should participate in the session of Sharjah Children's Shura Council for two main reasons.

“The first is to translate our belief in the potential of children, our commitment to meet their needs and support them, and our desire to involve them in parliamentary life. The second is to raise their awareness of the country’s leadership in adopting information technology to develop the educational system and build a well-educated generation,” Al Kaabi added.

“The UAE, under its wise leadership, strives to lead in all fields and to become a role model for all the countries around the world. Sharjah, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, represents an outstanding role model for embracing children, refining their talents, and providing a variety of platforms to express their ideas and participate in building the future," she added.

The Sharjah Children's Shura Council is one of the initiatives launched by Sharjah Children of Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, with the aim of raising awareness in children on the importance of participating in parliamentary life.

The Sharjah Children’s Shura Council was also created to help achieve the emirate's vision of creating future leaders by educating and engaging them in the legislative process and establishing principles of conduct based on respect for the opinions and freedoms of others, Islamic principles, and values such as altruism and public interest.

The Sharjah Arab Children Forum has addressed many issues which impact Arab children since its launch in 1995. It has also promoted loyalty to the homeland, identity and family among the Arab youth, and encouraged them to interact with their nation’s issues in a bid to help the individual countries develop and flourish.

This year’s edition runs under the theme ‘Hear Us…We Are the Future’, an extension of the theme first introduced in 2016. It will highlight the importance of science and technology in children’s lives and show how this field can help to stimulate thinking, innovation and creativity. The forum will also discuss the importance of sustainable development to Arab children and society, and encourage Arab children towards their common identity that binds them to one nation with an authentic and distinctive culture. In addition, the forum will also give the Arab children an introduction to the UAE’S achievements and its founders.