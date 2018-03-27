Flag Island emphasises importance of healthy family lifestyle

The programme features an array of sporting events and activities, including outdoor ‘Yoga on the Lawn’ to relax and meditate, improving control over body and mind. The yoga sessions are held every Monday 7:30pm to 8:30pm.

Other events comprise multispeed sprint and running the ‘Free-Interval Run Session’, ideal for families of all ages and individuals alike, which is being held each Wednesday at 7:40pm until the end of April.

Flag Island has dedicated Fridays and Saturdays to ‘Roller Skating Training’, from 5:00pm to 6:00pm. Participants can also learn golf for one hour from 4:00pm to 5:00pm, on the first Thursday of each month.

Kholoud Al Junaibi, Manager of Flag Island, said: “Hosting an array of social and sporting events at the island aligns with our dedication to being a premiere family destination with state-of-the-art facilities delivering world-class outdoor services. These activities will promote sports among the Emirati community as well as contribute to encouraging a healthy lifestyle, and raise awareness about general wellbeing.”

For more information on the social and sporting programme and the workshops organised at the Flag Island, please check out social media accounts at @TheFlagIsland.