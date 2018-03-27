Sharjah Ruler to witness inauguration of IGCF2018 Wednesday

Organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), the two-day forum (March 28-29) being held under the theme ‘Digital Millennium… Where To?’, will host more than 2,500 regional and international heavyweights representing both government and private sectors in a poignant discussion on the rapidly transforming role of both public and private entities in the new digital age.



Over 40 speakers from 16 countries will be participating in 11 discussion panels representing diverse themes like ‘Digital Diplomacy in Government Communication’, ‘Media Charisma’, ‘New Media in Serving Humanitarian Issues’, and ‘The Future of Communication’.



The forum’s programme will showcase the best practices and pioneering expertise in this field. It comprises training workshops conducted by a host of global organisations’ representatives and many media and technology companies.



Since its inception in 2012, IGCF contributed to highlighting the significance of communication as a human need to achieve ideal communication between the government and the public, state entities and community members, in line with professional rules and transparent standards, using developed techniques and align with the digital age. It contributed to making an array of achievements that enhanced the government communication system in UAE and the region.