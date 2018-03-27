Sharjah Explores joint cooperation in education and culture with Singapore

As part of their efforts to enrich the lives of Sharjah’s youth with new training and development opportunities that reflect the best international standards and allow the nation’s future leaders to tap into their highest potential, two youth foundations in the emirate – Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD) and the FUNN Establishment (Sharjah Media Arts For Youth And Children) – met Low Pit Chen, Consul-General of Singapore in Dubai, to discuss ways of increased cooperation with a view to and exchange expertise in training, development, education and innovation.



Held at the Singaporean embassy in Dubai, the meeting was attended by Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN; and Jassem Al Blooshi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators. They explored strategies for optimal exchange of educational expertise, and discussed ways to create new opportunities for the youth in the field of modern media characterised by rapidly transforming technologies. How to challenge and advance the artistic capabilities of younger generations was also discussed, and both parties suggested the need for exposing the youth to diversified training programmes, events and activities at local and international levels.



For this, potential areas of collaboration between the Singaporean Consulate-General and the UAE embassy in Singapore were identified. The first among these will be materialised in a Singapore visit by young members of FUNN Establishment this month, followed by a visit by the Sharjah Leadership Program 2018 members in April.



Low Pit Chen has expressed keen interest to visit the Consultative Council of Sharjah, saying it is a unique platform in the way it exercises decision-making transparency for the benefit of community.



Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi said: “FUNN is dedicated work with countries that have developed and matured their experiences in building capacities of young generations, elevating their skills and stimulating innovation and creativity. Singapore has set a global example for the way it has harnessed human capital. It has been committed to building generations who are equally dedicated to self-development as well as to their contributions to their nation’s present and future.”



“We were keen to introduce our Singaporean counterparts to the most significant programmes FUNN rolls out through the year to instil artistic capabilities in children and young adults. This meeting has been extremely helpful as we were able to draw up a strategy and analyse the impact of our international exchange with Singapore,” she added.



For his part, Jassem Al Blooshi, said: “This was a significant step in building our new agenda for development. Sharjah for Capability Development found an important platform and audience to promote our recent strategies for capability development of future generations on Sharjah, which moves away from just concentrating on skills to stimulating lifelong learning by embracing a holistic process of development where self-motivation and self-learning take precedence. These ambitions can only be met when our methods are balanced, futuristic, sustainable, and reflect international educational expertise and experience. Such collaborations are, therefore, the way forward for us.”



“The UAE was among 70 countries, which participated at the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) indicator, one of the most successful international tests to assess and measure education level all across the world, and Singapore was ranked #1 – a clear indicator that the country has one of the best education systems in the world. We offered our Singaporean counterpart insights into the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, to re-establish Sharjah Tatweer Forum as Sharjah for Capability Development – a training ground dedicated to support future generations with yet more expertise and skills, and encourage their entrepreneurial and leadership capabilities in a variety of enterprises,” he added.



Al Blooshi also underlined that one of the main objectives of the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to re-establish the Sharjah for Capability Development is to provide the youth with better regional and global education training opportunities. He pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah has gone a long way in making the most of innovative and sustainable education and the ‘educational tools of the 21st century’ as he put it.



Since its inception in 2012 under the directive of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife if His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), FUNN Establishment – Sharjah Media Arts for Youth and Children – works to foster an array of concepts in terms of nurturing a generation of creative artists, stimulating their capabilities and enabling them to choose the right methods and techniques to express themselves in the right and ideal way.



The Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD), earlier the Sharjah Tatweer Forum, was established in 2005 under the umbrella of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, which is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi. It is a membership-based community comprised of over 800 dedicated young members who contribute to its overall objectives through their ideas, visions, activities, initiatives and voluntary work. More than 380 UAE national above the age of 18 graduated from its flagship program, the Sharjah Leadership Program.