Sharjah CP attends Police Sciences Academy's 18th graduation ceremony

Held at the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences’ headquarters in the University City, the ceremony also saw the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.



The graduation ceremony saw the attendance of Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Deputy Director General of Police Science Academy; Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-chief of Umm Al Quwain Police; members of the Sharjah Executive Council and Sharjah Consultative Council, members of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to the UAE, delegations from the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Jordan, delegates representing police academies and institutions in UAE, and family members of the graduates.

In his speech on the occasion, Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Sciences Academy highlighted the achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the builder and founder of the union, and the support of Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates. He also underscored the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah who promotes science, knowledge and culture to achieve overall development. He also hailed the incessant support and attention Sharjah Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah attaches to the academy.



Colonel Al Othmani congratulated the graduates wishing them progress and good luck in supporting the security of the country, saying that the 18th batch is adding new gem to the crown of the Academy’s achievements.



After the speech, the graduates displayed a military parade in which they embodied what they learnt in the training fields over the past four years.



Following the parade, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi accompanied by Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani and Lt. Col. Humaid Al Musharrakh, Director of the Training Department, presented the certificates to the top graduates before Sheikh Sultan exchanged memento gifts with heads of Arab military academies.



Sheikh Sultan also received a memento from the Sharjah Academy for Police Sciences in recognition of his support and guidance.



Then, Sharjah Crown Prince congratulated the graduates and wished them prosperous future in serving their homeland before he posed for photos with them and the academy’s staff.