Sharjah Ruler signs MoU to establish a branch of AASTMT in Khorfakkan

Dr. ‎Ismail Abdul-Gaffar Ismail, President of AASTMT signed the MoU with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah at the headquarters of the Sharjah Research Academy.



Following the signing, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the attendees watched a number of visual presentations on the faculties, specialties, practical and applied activities of AASTMT, students’ life, cultural and sports events, international gatherings, modern facilities.

AASTMT is one of the Arab League’s organisations and the first specialised university in maritime transport in the Middle East.

In its future plans, the new academy will graduate students specialising in marine transport science and technology, international shipping logistics and international maritime law. This will provide specialised, modern studies and feed the work market with specialists in all fields of maritime work.

The MoU provides for building and sustaining a relationship of cooperation between the two sides, achieves common positive goals through setting the main frameworks for joint action, drawing on the accumulated experience of both sides and exchanging studies and research aimed at improving the institutional work, including harnessing the efforts of joint action and realising the vision and objectives of each party within the framework of their respective strategic plan, contributing to supporting the process of higher education and scientific research in the Arab Gulf region in particular, and in the wider Arab region. In addition, the MoU aims to develop mechanisms to implement an integrated system of communication between the two sides for the purpose of exchanging knowledge and practical experiences, studies and specialised research to support and augment the efforts of modernisation and institutional development of both sides, develop creative skills and stimulate innovation to achieve common goals that benefit both sides.

The MoU also stipulates that the areas of cooperation and coordination between the two sides shall include administrative and technical issues of common interest.

Dr. Abdul -Ghaffar praised the great and unlimited efforts and attention of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and His Highness’ keenness to promote the emirate and provide it with diverse scientific milestones positioning the emirate as science and knowledge hub. He also expressed pride in cooperating with Sharjah.

The new academy in Khorfakkan is a great addition to the higher education specialised in maritime transport in the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, which provides an integrated academic and scientific environment represented in a number of universities, colleges and academies in the University City, and branches of the University of Sharjah in the various cities of the Emirate.

Then, His Highness received a commemorative shield from AASTMT’s Chairman and gifted AASTMT’s library some of His Highness’ special publications.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of Sharjah Department of Protocol and Guesthouses; Dr. Amro Abdul Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy and Dr. Ismail Taj; Dr. Hisham Afifi, Advisors at the Academy; Dr. Mufid Samari, Senior Advisor at Sharjah Research Academy and a number of academics and researchers.