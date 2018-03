Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and head of the committee affirmed that the committee approved to pay the debts of people who are wanted by law, sentenced to financial issues, blind and the disabled and the category of deceased.

Al Sheikh explained that total amount processed since the first batch until the payment of 16, is (537 million and 310 thousand, 153 dirhams) and the total beneficiaries 1099 cases.