Tanmay Bakshi: I am excited to participate my experience at IGCF 2018

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” Tanmay Bakshi said that he will discuss ‘Artificial Intelligence as the Key to the Future of Government Communication – Challenges and Opportunities’ session at IGCF 2018, also to stain the growth of all this technology and future proof the youth of Sharjah by bring this kind of technology to their and teaching to them at very earlier age”.

Bakshi added that the session also will view the Fourth Industrial Revolution being led by rapid technological transformation, explore ways to equip the youth with the skills and tools required to deal with present and future challenges.