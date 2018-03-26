FOCP Ana-vation School Championship Training Phase Drives Youth towards Innovation

From Ana-vation Training Phase

The programme kicked off in February 2018 with the distribution of individual Ana-vation DIY robotics kits that participants are using to explore simple inventions that can identify cancer symptoms.



Under the theme, ‘Putting the Future in Their Hands’, the Ana-vation School Championship is an endeavour to educate the youth and stimulate their participation in the global fight against cancer, by integrating their efforts through the use of futuristic technologies. To be delivered over four months, the programme is currently in the training and evaluation phase across the 15 participating schools taking place from March 8 until April 15.



During the course of these months, the Ana-vation tech team will hold specialised training workshops designed to help competing teams turn their ideas into reality by building their projects following a three-step procedure: Ideate, Design & Code.



In the ‘Ideate’ phase, the tech team will hold brainstorming sessions to validate the executional value of the ideas students have conceived. Next will be the ‘Design’ phase, where they will design models with the recyclables they choose as building materials and connect electronic modules. Finally, in the ‘Coding’ phase, the robot/gadget that the students create in the previous phase will be brought to life through programming and coding.



The four-month timeline includes the Championship launch held in February, followed by training and evaluation roadshows in March, and will be succeeded by the workshops phase in April. All preparations will finally culminate to the School Championship Award ceremony in May 2018, where participating teams will present their final projects and winners will be announced.



Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of FOCP Board of Directors, highlighted the importance of training and development in a project like this, saying, “How often does the idea of building a robot that will potentially be able to identify early symptoms of cancer using every day recyclable materials come about? This may sound easy, but upon a closer look, one appreciates the sheer complexity of the project, not only in terms of the required skill set but also in developing a deep sense of awareness and responsibility that must be illustrated by our young innovators.”



“Ana-vation is truly a one-of-a-kind endeavour that seeks to put the compass of change in the hands of the younger generations, and is training them to take the lead through positive innovation in the subject of childhood cancer – an issue that affects millions globally. I wish all participating schools the very best in the coming months, and hope this program inspires them to take a deeper interest in the sciences, to become our future doctors, researchers and scientists. No doubt, we, are eager to see the results of this leading initiative,” she added.



Ana-vation is taking its specialised training and workshops to all 15 participating schools, Ibn Al Haytham School, Ajman Youth Center, Dubai Scholars Private School, Bahithat Al Nadia School, Um Omara Secondary School, Al Khaleej National School, Al Zawra 1 School, Falaj Al Mualla, Alabraq School C2 Girls, GEMS World Academy, RAK Secondary High School, Our Own English School, GEMS Millennium School, GEMS Our Own Indian School and Al Iqtan American School.



The students have until May 2018 to innovate around the given topic of childhood cancer, which is when they will be presenting their projects at the Ana-vation School Championship. The initiative launched to mark the “Year of Zayed 2018” and UAE Innovation Month in February as it reinforces the founding father’s vision to encourage new generations to achieve more while valuing sustainable development.



The Sharjah Environment Company – Bee’ah – is a longstanding partner of FOCP and has adopted six schools, sponsoring their participation in Ana-vation. Other supporting partners include L'Oreal and Chalhoub Group.



Friends of Cancer Patients is a non-profit organisation, founded in 1999 under the directives and patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah-UAE, Founder and Patron of the Friends of Cancer Patients, International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), International Ambassador for Childhood Cancer for UICC and Patron of the First Global NCD Alliance Forum.