‘Allama Bil Qalam’ project will provide education to 1700 orphan students

Based on its belief in the importance of orphan education, the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation aims to provide education to 1700 orphans through this project. The announcement was made during a press conference held in collaboration with Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Charity House, and Sharjah Media Corporation.

‘Allama Bil Qalam’ project is in line with the vision of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation in providing ideal environment where orphans can develop their skills to become leaders in the future, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his guidance to provide the necessary support and aid to empower orphans. This goal can be achieved only by joint efforts and solidarity, as well as individual and corporate commitment to support this segment of society.

The foundation is keenly interested in education and committed to providing educational projects and programmes for orphans. In the year of Zayed, the foundation is seeking to involve all segments of society in supporting orphan education, in keeping with the belief of the late Sheikh Zayed, May Allah rest his soul in peace, who said: “The real wealth of the nation is its young people”. The UAE’s efforts in this regard are not restricted to its citizens, but to different nationalities as part of their belief that education is the driver of progress.

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director General of Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, said: “From elementary school to university, ‘Allama Bil Qalam’ aims to provide the right to education for orphan students. It is part of the academic empowerment programmes carried out by the foundation”.

Al Suwaidi stressed that success of this project can be achieved only by community involvement. “Collaboration and solidarity are prerequisite for such humanitarian causes to achieve their goals. The positive results will be in the present and future of orphan children who are an integral part of this nation,” she added.

A continuing initiative:

Al Suwaidi said that ‘Taught the Use of the Pen’ is a continuing initiative that provides a comprehensive support to orphan students during their educational levels. “It includes support programmes that cover all the needs of orphans. The foundation provides a high-quality programmes to support orphans not only in education, but also in inculcating the spirit of leadership to make them leaders in their community,” she added.

The name of the project has a Quranic reference, as it is named after a verse in the Holy Quran which confirms that pursuing education is an obligation and a divine command of our religion.

She clarified that the pen is used as logo of the project to promote public recognition about the project and encourage donators to contribute.

Al Suwaidi expressed thanks and appreciation to Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Charity House and Sharjah Media Corporation for their significant contribution and support.

Colonel Arif Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations at Sharjah Police, said: “As a security institution that supports stability, progress and sustainable development in society, we take pride in our role as an active partner in the social empowerment process spearheaded by Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, under the support and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. We recognise the crucial role they play in supporting the most vulnerable segments of society, such as orphans. We are committed to support all the initiatives and projects that empower these segments of society”.

Mr. Salem Mohammed Al Khayyal, Member of the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Charity House, said: “Education is a basic need of people as it guides them to the right path in life. It contributes to development and prosperity at both the individual and national levels. Their Highnesses pay a special attention to education and take all the possible means to support it. Today, we are supporting Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation through ‘Allama Bil Qalam’, which aims to provide basic needs in support of orphan education in the Emirate of Sharjah. Through this initiative we are preserving the legacy of father and founder Sheikh Zayed in the Year of Zayed”.

He added: “We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation for the various initiatives they launch to support orphans and improve their living, educational and professional conditions. We call upon all members of community to actively contribute to this noble cause”.

Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Manager of Sharjah TV, said: “Today, Sharjah Media Corporation supports ‘Allama Bil Qalam’ project launched by Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation to aid orphan students. The corporation will provide comprehensive media coverage to these efforts starting from this press conference. The project advertisements will be broadcast on the corporation’s TV channels: Sharjah TV, Al Wousta from Al Dhaid, Al Sharqiya from Kalba as well as on Sharjah Radio. The corporation’s radio and TV channels will host guests from the foundation to promote their message. Also, the corporation’s employees will contribute to this cause”.