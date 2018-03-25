SCI provides aid worth AED266.4 million in 2017

During a press conference to announce the organisation’s 2017 report, Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity International, said that the value of the organisation’s charity aid over the last ten years reached some AED2 billion, of which 45 percent was provided to various projects within the country and 55 percent to projects outside the country.

He explained that Sharjah Charity International, since its establishment in 1989 as the humanitarian arm of the Sharjah Government, has adopted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the best possible manner.

He added that the organisation’s charity efforts in 101 countries are filled with accomplishments and diligent work, which rely on the spirit of teamwork to promote endless giving and achieve humanitarian success, in light of its co-operation with benefactors and charities that are keenly supportive of its charity and humanitarian efforts.

"Sharjah Charity International’s relationship with its benefactors is close and vital and always aims to highlight the importance of sustainability in giving. Due to their role and efforts, the value of the external and internal aid provided by Sharjah Charity International reached some AED266,455,878 last year," he noted.