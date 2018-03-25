SIA participates in the Earth Hour initiative

Sharjah International Airport participated by switching off lights and non-essential energy sources for one hour. They also distributed light balloons in order to educate and create awareness regarding the conservation of the environment by concentrating on the means and ways to reduce harmful emissions and energy consumption.

Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “The main objective of participating in the ‘Earth Hour’ movement was to raise awareness among passengers and customers about attitudes and practices that contribute to reducing the waste of energy. Their contribution is vital in our struggle to reduce harmful emissions thus making conserving energy a part of our lifestyle in the society we live in.”

“We have always focused on the sustainability of the nation’s natural resources and launched several initiatives and leading projects to shift out emphasis towards sustainability, especially in the field of energy,” he added. He highlighted that this movement is a call to change our lifestyle in order reduce consumption of energy to ensure availability for future generations.

It is noteworthy that the ‘Earth Hour’ movement started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. It has, since then, turned into a global environmental movement involving millions of people from all over the world by turning off unnecessary lights to save energy and reduce harmful emissions.