Sultan bin Ahmed reviews preparations for IGCF

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi was accompanied by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; and Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of the International Government Communication Centre.

IGCF 2018 is expected to draw more than 3,000 officials, academicians, communication gurus and political figures from across the world.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that Sharjah has played a major role in developing the discipline of government communications in the region, with its numerous local, regional and international initiatives, elevating the significance and application of communication in connecting governments and their communities.

During the tour of the Expo Centre Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi inspected the halls designated to hosting interactive sessions, panel discussions and training workshops, equipped with the latest audio- visual systems to ensure world-class standards for visitors to the forum.

The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council also met with the heads of IGCF’s organising committees and lauded their efforts as well as those of various technical teams, stressing that the outstanding organisation of the Forum reflects the Emirate’s facilities as ideal venues for regional and global events.

“This year’s IGCF is welcoming an overwhelming presence of global leaders and influencers in politics, economics, technology and media, who will share their visions and expertise in government communication and its related technological issues. We are pleased to offer them an ideal platform to share their opinions and views in order to further improve the performance of government work and better serve society,” stressed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi.

Since its launch in 2012, the IGCF has been successful in fostering government communication in the UAE and greater Arab world, and developing communication channels between governments and the public. To achieve its goals, IGCF has hosted eminent experts and influential speakers from around the world to share their expertise and visions on the best methods of upgrading government communication and increasing its efficiency in dealing with the challenges facing the world at the present time and in the future.