Sultan Al Qasimi attends distribution ceremony of ‘Sharjah Award for Doctoral Dissertations’

The ceremony was organised by the UoS in collaboration with Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO). Interweave

At the beginning of the ceremony, Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Doctoral Dissertations in Management Sciences in the Arab World, delivered a speech in which he highlighted the Emirate of Sharjah’s regional and global cultural status and its great role in the dissemination of knowledge and augmentation of scientific research thanks to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

He expressed pride in Sharjah’s achievements and underlined its distinguished position which stems from its pioneering role in the consolidation of the values of authentic culture and the care for arts, sciences and literature, as well as its ability to shape a civilised identity that interweaves its Islamic roots with its historical heritage on the one hand, and its modernisation with openness to multiple human cultures, on the other hand.

Al Tarifi congratulated the winners of the best doctoral dissertations praising the efforts of the jury in examining, evaluating and assessing the dissertations according to scientific methods and precise objective criteria.

He also valued the distinguished efforts of the members of the Awrad’s Board of Trustees and deeply thanked the Administrative Development Organisation, UoS for patronising the Award, and the sponsors of the Award as well as those who have contributed to the organisation and success of the event.

This edition of the Award has received 100 dissertations from various Arab Countries.

Then a documentary highlighting the history of the award over the past 16 years was screened following which His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by Abdullah Salem Al Tarifi, honoured the winners and the sponsors of the Award.

The distribution ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Saeed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, President of the Sharjah Education Council; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of Sharjah Department of Protocol and Guesthouses; Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality; Dr. Humaid Majol Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and the members of the Board of Trustees of the Award.