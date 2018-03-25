Sharjah Ruler launches UoS new website

His Highness saw a video presentation explaining the contents of the website and pages divided by different disciplines and programs offered by the university, as well as to clarify the new identity of the University, and how to interact with the University's distributed pages in social media and its various sites, and access to the information required and available in it.

The new website of the UoS comes in its modern and advanced design, in support of the interactive level of the site through its various electronic links with the internal and external audiences of the university in their different categories, in line with the university's status and its development every year.

The launch ceremony was launched by Dr. Sharifa Al Marzouqui, Director of the Media Center at the University of Sharjah, in which she pointed out that the support and guidance of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is the secret of the continuous achievements of the university year after year.

The design of the new UoS website has given special attention to the category of people with disabilities by assigning a link to that category through which they can access all the explanatory means and assistance that enable them to benefit from the information contained in the site with different disabilities.

As for the importance of scientific research to any academic institution, there are specialised pages that contain all information about institutes, centers and research groups, and review the main findings of scientific research, also separate pages have been allocated to each of the faculties in the medical college complex, with detailed information needed by each visitor to the site.

The site also includes the activation of a new link called "direct communication" in order to provide information immediately, and answer inquiries from the external audience of various faculties and departments of the University.

The ceremony was attended by a number of officials and members of the teaching and administrative bodies.