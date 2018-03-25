Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of ‘Abdee’ Award

During the Abdee Awards ceremony



The ceremony took place Sunday at Al Qasimia University in Sharjah, and was attended by Mohammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, a number of directors and deans of Sharjah’s universities and institutes, the award’s jury members, media representatives and students.



In his address, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi called on students to contribute to all humanitarian, cultural and social work in the Emirate of Sharjah, emphasising the significance of the award in stimulating young talent. He underlined that Sharjah Media Corporation will continue to organise activities that promote creativity in building a better and brighter future that further elevates the cultural development of UAE.



“The second edition of the Abdee Award highlights our firm belief in the intellectual and cultural role played by the corporation, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah. This is exemplified through promoting cultural awareness, and enhancing cross-cultural communication between nations,” Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi added.



“The corporation has confidently advanced towards achieving its target objectives and fostered creative generations to face challenges and provide solutions, increasing their sense of responsibility towards the community through the use of media tools and techniques.”



In the Best Integrated Artwork category, Nora Asaad Abu Samra won first place for the report titled ‘As the Morning Draws Near’, along with her colleagues Lena Ibrahim Mansour and Uhood Faraj Jaafar from the University of Sharjah, while Saeeda Mahboub from Skyline University College won second place with ‘A Simple Act of Kindness’, with her co-producers Maryam Nawal and Eliha Hakim. Aseel Ghaleb from Sharjah University Khorfakkan won third place for her report ‘Unfiltered’, with her team Fatima Issa Al Raeesi and Anood Hussein Al Hosani.



The Best Idea Award went to Aya Khalid Mohammad from Al Qasimia University for her report ‘Who are you?’, while the Best Content Preparation was won by Sheikha Jasem Ali from Sharjah University - Kalba for her report ‘Al Ghafa’, and Best Presentation or Narration was awarded to Maryam Khalifa Ali from Sharjah University for ‘A Nation’s Worker’.



The Best Videography Award was secured by Shamma Ali Al Dhuhoori from Sharjah University - Khorfakkan for the report ‘Sharjah’s Sunrise’, while Nawaf Yaqoub Al Dosari from Sharjah University clinched the Best Direction Award for his report ‘Who Said We Can’t?’ The Jury’s Choice Award went to Reham Emad Al Shaer for her report ‘Domestic Violence’.



New to this year’s edition, the Best Snapchat Report Award went to Katrina Qadbashi from the American University of Sharjah for ‘Wasit Nature Reserve’.



The Awards’ Organising Committee had shortlisted 63 reports and allocated cash prizes worth AED 160,000 across the award’s categories.



Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi also honoured the award’s sponsor, Sharjah Media City (Shams), and the jury members, which included media expert Dr. Ali Qasim Al Shuaibi, media personalities Ali Al Saloom and Ahmad Al Bairaq, and director Ibtisam Al Shayeb, in recognition of their efforts and cooperation to ensure the success of the award in achieving its goals.



He also presented appreciation certificates and mementos to Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, Dr. Essam Nasr, Dean of the College of Communications at Sharjah University, Dr. Mohammad Ayesh, Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the American University of Sharjah, Nitin Anand, Head of Skyline University College, and Dr. Amna Al Obaidly, Head of Student Life at Higher Colleges of Technology.



Sharjah Media Corporation launched the ‘Abdee’ Award for the Best Visual News Report to discover and foster the talents of students at Sharjah’s universities and educational institutes, and encourage media professionals to tap into young talent and further develop creative ideas that lead to a high level of professionalism in visual news reporting.