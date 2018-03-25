Al Hafiya Picnic Park reopens its doors to visitors

Once again, visitors to the park will be able to enjoy its natural beauty and premium leisure facilities all throughout the year.



The Al Hafiya Picnic Park features a spectrum of vibrant amenities and premium services, which were developed by Shurooq. These cater to all age groups and meet the needs of all visitors, most notably; two kids’ zones equipped with the highest standards of safety and security for children of all ages, individual prayer rooms for women and men, as well as an observation deck to view indigenous animals, birds and insects in their natural habitat within the Al Hafiya Nature Reserve.



Mahmoud Rashid Al Suwaidi, Kalba Eco-Tourism Project Manager, said: “We are dedicated to providing tourists and visitors with premium leisure and eco-tourism experiences, and Al Hafiya Picnic Park is one of them. It is an attraction for all nature lovers, young and old, given the array of rare plant and animal species that have been residing here for centuries.”



“We reopened Al Hafiya Picnic Park after a maintenance process that was important to complete due to weather conditions. The great turnout of visitors and to this tourist attraction reflects people’s interest in exploring Sharjah’s natural diversity, which is truly unique to the country as well as the region. In addition, the park is equipped with world-class services and infrastructure, which will add making visitor experiences truly memorable,” he added.



Al Hafiya Nature Reserve, which comprises the picnic park, covers an area of 5,45 kilometres square. Founded officially in 2012, the reserve is characterised by its mountainous area, rock and gravel plains, and trees that make it a sanctuary for some unique and endangered species of wildlife; animals as well as birds. It is a premiere destination for nature and wildlife lovers, or those who love a good hike in the mountains.