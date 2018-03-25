Thati program offers graduates a first-hand account on true leadership

Jassem Al Blooshi with thati program’s members

Hosted at the picturesque Al Noor Island, the discussion brought together Jassem Al Blooshi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and Thati Program Members, as well as the SMC Leadership Club members from the Higher Collages of Technology’s Sharjah Men’s Campus.



Using his formative years and two-plus decades in several professions as examples, Al Blooshi addressed the question of how to become a leader in a personal and engaging way. In the process, he underlined the key components of a successful and enterprising leadership for his young audience.



Al Blooshi cited the Sharjah Leadership Program (SLP) by Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD), as a place where investment in individual human capabilities takes precedence, part of the program’s recognition of human capital as the key driver of national development. He focused on the importance of a ‘coach’ in the life of every young man or woman, in guiding them not only through their professional challenges, but serve as a pillar of emotional and mental support, in order to achieve holistic and long term results in the endeavour of personality development.



Al Blooshi pointed out that the tenth edition of SLP successfully introduced participants to the practical knowledge of key sectors in the UAE including media, innovation, consultancy, sustainable development and artificial intelligence.



“Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, and the unparalleled support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the Sharjah Leadership Program has offered aspiring Emiratis with the opportunity to first identify their skills, harness and use them to benefit the overarching UAE business environment. The program has enabled them to see themselves as self-starters, and given them key competencies to excel in their respective areas of specialisation, thereby furthering the process of elevating economic realities in UAE,” said Al Blooshi.



He underscored the unique value of such initiatives in the way they empower community members to identify their talents and abilities, and offers a process of development that involves shaping not just skills, but forming the attitudes and personalities driven increasingly towards self-learning, self-motivation and self-efficiency.



Al Blooshi also stressed on the importance of integration of the efforts of state run and private entities in providing the kind of patronage and support to elevate the capabilities of the youth, as well as develop them as effective contributors to the nation building process.



“I am delighted to participate in this meeting with a host of talented young men and women in this pioneering program that seeks to support new generations who will make a positive change in their lives, professions and society. Thati makes a concerted effort to educate young groups of people on leadership models that make them agents of change in society. The participants of this program deserve the biggest accolades for being able to transform their challenges into positive opportunities; thanks to their firm belief in their capabilities,” he said.



The Thati Mentorship Program is a subsidiary of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA). It aims to attract outstanding graduates from universities and colleges and give them abilities to build their leadership and management skills by engaging them in a two-year mentorship programme. The aim is to help them develop the necessary capabilities to hold administrative and leadership positions in Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi organizations.