Sajaya to be introduced to community development ethos in Japan

The visit aims to enhance creative and critical thinking among participants, and offer them an opportunity to gain useful insights into the some of the foremost technological ideals and practices adapted by Japan to develop community. The visit aims to sow seeds of innovation and creativity in these young ladies and inspire them to influence similar practices in the UAE.



Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, said: “This visit aligns with our dedication to giving our members the opportunity to explore international expertise and learn about other cultures. It seeks to further enhance their experiences and stimulate them to play an effective role in their community, through creating tangible solutions to the challenges that face the society, as well as other unique creative ideas that boost the general approach of the Emirate of Sharjah.”



Six girls have been selected to participate in the visit, following the visions they presented to overcome the challenges that face the community. The possibility of implementing their ideas practically will be explored through a workshop that Sajaya will organise before and during the visit.



Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is dedicated to developing the talents of girls aged 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres, Sajaya became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decision by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation.