SCC endorses a draft law on SPWD

This came during SCC’s third Ordinary Session of the ninth Legislative Chapter held at its headquarter in Sharjah and chaired by Khawla Al Mulla in the presence of Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SPWD and Member of the Sharjah Executive Council as well as other officials.

In her speech before the discussion of the draft law, the Chairperson of the SCC said that today’s discussion is focused on one of the most important government departments in the Emirate of Sharjah, and comes in light of the attention and support His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi , Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, attaches to the Department and the continuous follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler, Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Al Mullah highlighted the great significance of SDPW in achieving excellence, efficiency and improvement of projects and public facilities to achieve total quality and contribute to the realisation of the future vision for the establishment, maintenance and development of projects and public utilities in the emirate according to best practices, as well as modernisation of building, construction systems and techniques in the Emirate.

Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi delivered a speech in which he thanked the Council and all its members for their efforts in presenting issues that serve the community as a supporting body that achieves effective partnership in drawing common goals and follow-up and continuous support to the Department's plans and projects on more than one occasion, which had a great impact on the Department’s development.

He pointed to the importance of the recommendations issued by the Council, which included the need to expedite the issuance of a new law to regulate the work of the Department and determine its competencies, objectives and relations with the relevant departments to enable them to play their role to the fullest.