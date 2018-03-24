SPC to shed light on future of communications at IGCF 2018

In a series of discussions that SPC will host over the course of the forum, a host of trends and practices that are shaping the future of the media and communications industry will be brought to light.

Organised by the International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), under the theme, ‘Digital Millennium… Where to?’, the upcoming edition of IGCF will be its seventh.

On day one, March 28, a discussion titled ‘Media Charisma’ will be led by popular Lebanese journalist Neshan Derartinian. Through this discussion SPC aims to address the concept of media charisma, why it is important and how it enables journalists and government communication officials to have a positive impact on their audience. The key characteristics and skills of successful journalists will also be covered in the session.

On day two, March 29, SPC will host a discussion in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Titled ‘The Role of New Media in Serving Humanitarian Causes’, the panel will highlight the unprecedented outreach of the 21st century media, and how that can be used to play a fundamental role in serving humanitarian issues. The discussion will be presided over by social media experts and TV representatives.

Another panel, ‘The Future of Communication’ that will see a collaboration between SPC and Harvard Business Review Arabia, will see the launch of a special edition on government communications, which will add yet more value to the Arabic discourse available in the field. Attendees of the panel will receive an exclusive free copy of the first edition of the magazine.

As part of its training agenda for attending media personnel, SPC will also host a workshop titled ‘International News and Multimedia Industry’, in collaboration with the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The workshop seeks to further the capabilities of journalists by addressing new skills and expertise in the field.

Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of Sharjah Press Club, stressed that the panels align with current global themes of government communications, and will complement key ideas being presented at the 7th edition of IGCF. She highlighted that SPC’s participation in the Forum is in line with its keenness to contribute to significant events and activities, and add value to the ongoing global discourse on enhancing and fine-tuning communication in government sectors.

Al Juwaied called on researchers, media experts, journalists, academicians and members of government communication sector to be part of these important sessions and make use of the platform to exchange ideas, learn and share experiences and expertise.