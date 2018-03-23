IGCF Sharjah to host Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Wikipedia’s Jimmy Wales

‘The Current State of Government Communication and How to Build Flexible Strategies’ session, taking place on March 29, will raise a number of questions, including the effect of technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Fourth Industrial Revolution on future government administrations.

Joining Wozniak and Wales are Inma Martinez, a UK-based pioneer in artificial intelligence and Thomas Koulopoulos, the author of ‘The Gen Z Effect: The Six Forces Shaping the Future of Business’. The session will be moderated by Laila Baroun, Sky News Arabia TV presenter.

The panel will also address government communication practices, opportunities and challenges and give their own perspectives on how new media has changed young people’s habits and expectations.

The 7th edition of the Forum, organised by the International Government Communication Centre of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, takes place on March 28-29 at Expo Centre Sharjah and features some of the world’s most significant political, industrial and technical figures in recent years.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution has imposed radical changes on the practices of government communication, which has been able to reach a wider and more interactive audience. These developments have allowed state institutions to harness innovation to improve the quality and form of their direct and indirect messaging to the public. There can be no better example of a session which articulates the theme of this year’s forum, ‘Digital Millennium… Where To?’.

Allay highlighted the IGCF panel’s vast experience and expertise in Artificial Intelligence, electronic systems, and digital technology, and the extraordinary, in-depth insights they can provide on the importance of delivering creative communication and campaigns that keep pace with the spirit of the age.

IGCF’s high-profile sessions will contribute to reinforcing the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and is a major part of the vision, UAE Centennial 2071.

The strategy aims to boost government performance and create an innovative and highly-productive environment by investing in advanced technologies and AI tools to accelerate and ensure more efficiency for government services and future infrastructure in the country.

IGCF 2018 aims to showcase the best local, Arab and international practices in government communication through a series of interactive sessions, case studies, workshops, and other associated events, all designed to evaluate and introduce inspirational ideas that can contribute to strengthening communication between the government and its audience, in order to encounter challenges and achieve prosperity.