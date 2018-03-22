Sharjah's delegation discuss cooperation with Egypt

This came during a meeting between Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, with a delegation from the Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ruwad Establishment, and Sharjah Cooperative Society, as well as a number of other bodies.

Dr. Al-Saeed said that the Egyptian-Emirati relations are strong in all political, military, economic and cultural fields, and expressed her hope for boosting cooperation in areas of common interest.