Sultan bin Ahmed: Ruler of Sharjah a finest example of government communication

During a meeting, in the presence of Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Sheikh Sultan unveiled that the 7th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) organised by the International Government Communication Centre which will take place on 28 and 29 March at the Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme" Digital Millennium ... Where to?", will discuss many topics related to the employment of social media, and e- sites and applications to serve government communication.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi added: "Communication has become very sophisticated and diverse, but as a government, we prepare ourselves for these changes by showing willingness to be present at these platforms; the forum has been able to impose a good impact ... Through our experience in previous years, we have been able to focus on government communication-related issues.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi further said that the forum hosts some of the world’s renowned guests, who are famous for their works, as the founder of Wikipedia, which benefited humanity, and who has the largest interactive online encyclopedia, and those characters that have rich content that add to the forum. Before the start of the Forum, there were problems in the press communication with the government departments, and its birth came to activate communication between government institutions and the press.

Sheikh Sultan noted that governments should ride the fast pace of development adding that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah spares no effort to communicate with the public responding to their queries or questions, stressing that the interactive government departments are communicating with us before putting problems on the air, and these departments are the best example of the concept of government communication.

He stressed that the government communication is composed of three pillars: the government, the journalist and the public, and these elements integrate through a specific method and protocol, pointing out that one of the reasons for the existence of the IGCF is the training of national cadres on the concept of government communication, and 80% of the organisers of the forum are national cadres.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed added: "My message to the officials, managers and employees from the Government of Sharjah is to attend the meetings of interest to them in the forum to benefit from them. This forum was found for them to benefit the whole society and convey this information. His Highness will deliver a speech at the opening, stressing that the words of His Highness are always in the interest of the goal.

For his part, Tariq Allay said that the Sharjah Government Communication Award is one of the outputs of the IGCF, and that the winners will be honoured on Wednesday, 28 March 2018. He added that 200 participants in the Sharjah Government Communication Award (GCA) are from the UAE and the Gulf.

He went on: "There are new categories added to the Sharjah Government Communication Award: Best Campaign in the Year of Zayed", the World’s Most Influential Social Media Personality, and the Best Reportage.

Allay pointed out that the IGCF focuses each year on a specialisation in government communication. The theme of this year's edition "The Digital Millennium: Where to?" is an open question for governments and the media to explain how to communicate with the public. He further added that some of the workshops in the forum will focus on the reputation industry while others look at media crises management as well as many other topics.

He concluded that a special session will be allocated to the" Arab Children's Council, at which nearly 200 children will hold a parliamentary meeting during the days of the Forum.