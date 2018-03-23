Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of 28th Sharjah Theatre Days

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan made the initiative while addressing the closing ceremony of the 28th edition of the Sharjah Theatre Days, which was organised by the Department of Culture.

"Such festivals will significantly contribute to evolving the theatrical movement across all Arab countries and we hope to witness that day when all Arab troupes come together under the umbrella of one theatrical festival," His Highness Sheikh Sultan said.

He pointed out that Emirati artists are still at the beginning of the path, they should not be surprised by the abundance of awards and applause, and they still have a long road ahead.

His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to the guests of the Sharjah Theatre Days, and assured them of his support.

Sheikh Sultan honoured this year's winners where the play "Al Majnoon" (The Crazy) by the Sharjah National Theatre, got the best theatrical show award.

The Sharjah Theatre Days welcomes as well theatre experts from various Arab and international countries to attend the performances and participate in practical and intellectual seminars, conferences, and open discussions. The festival also hosts an international performance to strengthen communication ties between Arabic and International Theatre.

The awards ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries, literati and artists from UAE and different Arab countries.