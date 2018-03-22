Ruler of Sharjah: Media a double-edged sword

Sheikh Sultan’s words came during a telephone conversation with Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio.

During the conversation, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said although he believes that nobody is willing to provide bad material, media is a double-edged sword that can be used to harm people in the same way it is used to benefit them.

“We will direct social media makers and users to seek what serves and benefits people, wishing them all success,” His Highness added.

The 7th International Government Communication Forum, which will be held under the theme ‘Digital Millennium: Where To?’ will address a number of topics related to the employment of social media, websites and electronic apps to serve government communication.