Spanish Ambassador values Sharjah Ruler’s role in advancement of science, art and culture

The Spanish Ambassador thanked His Highness for his unremitting support and encouragement to the Spanish archaeological excavation mission.

This came during a meeting Dr. Sabah Jassem, Director General of the Sharjah Archeology Authority held recently with the Spanish ambassador at the Authority’s headquarters, where the two sides stressed the importance of continued cooperation and coordination to achieve further achievements in the field of exploration and archaeological discoveries.

The meeting was attended by the Spanish consul in the UAE and other officials from the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, as well as members of the Spanish Archaeological Mission in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Archeology Authority and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE discussed means of enhancing cultural cooperation, especially in archaeological activities. The two sides also reviewed the close relations and the results of the Archeology Exhibition organised by the Sharjah Archeology Authority at the Madrid National Museum in 2016.