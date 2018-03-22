SLC to hold Garden of Adventures Camp

The camp, which runs from March 25 – April 5, 2018, will feature a range of entertainment programmes for the young participants, which will not only give them the chance to have fun, but also to challenge them physically, mentally and creatively.

Targetting a range of age groups, from 2 – 5 years right through to 11 – 16 years, the ‘Garden of Adventures Camp’ will include the ‘Basateen Spring Adventures Camp’ for the youngest adventurers, which features nature, science, a treasure hunt and mini-Olympics, at SLC's Basateen Pre-School Centre.

Taking place at Collage Talent Center for children aged 3 – 5 years old, ‘Tiny Talents', includes a series of swimming, cookery and arts events as well as excursions designed for them to learn about the environment.

‘Art Unlimited’ and ‘Wardrobes of Literature’, also at The Collage Talent Center, aims to unlock the artistic and storytelling talents of children aged 6 – 12 years and boys aged 6 – 8 years. The camp includes various activities such as clay modelling, jewellery making, brain games and story impressions among other activities.

SLC's Sports Complex will host 'Sporty Fun', which aims to encourage girls aged 5 - 10 years and boys aged 5 – 8 years to participate in various sports such as swimming, ice skating, in addition to fitness classes and beach badminton.

For older girls aged 11 – 16, ‘Youth Spring’ at the Sports Complex and Collage Talent Center will offer a host of sport, beauty, cookery and artistic activities, including paddle boarding and pottery. The options for the children to take part in any of the programmes can be for one day, one week, or for the full two-week camp.

To register, call 065067701 and for more information about the activities of each camp, visit: www.slc.ae.