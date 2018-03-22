Jason Silva explores impact of human creativity on technology at IGCF 2018

Silva, who speaks around the world on such topics as creativity, spirituality, technology and humanity, will be delivering a session titled ‘The Era of Exponential Change’ at the 7th edition of the forum, being organised by the International Government Communication Centre of Sharjah Government Media Bureau from March 28-29 March at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The self-professed ‘performing philosopher’ will address the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the achievements made by humanity throughout the ages, its impact on the present and how it could dramatically change the future at an unprecedented speed.

The speaker will also highlight the paradoxes of technology resulting from human creativity and those inspired by other technologies.

The Emmy-nominated TV host is also the creator of the web series ‘Shots of Awe’, micro-documentaries exploring creativity, innovation, technology, futurism, existentialism and the human condition. The videos have proved hugely popular with all ages across the Internet and have been viewed more than 13 million times. He also created the web series “Future of Us” for AOL, exploring Exponential Technology and the future of humanity.

A prolific speaker and communicator, Jason has spoken at TEDGlobal, Google’s Zeitgeist Conference, keynoted multiple events for Microsoft, IBM, Adobe, Oracle, Electronic Arts, Honeywell, PEPSICO, Intel, Dolby and many more, all over the world. He has also spoken at the Tribeca Film Festival, The Sydney Opera house, The Economist Ideas Festival, The DLD Conference, The Singularity Summit, the PSFK Conference, Mexico’s Ciudad De Las Ideas, Seattle’s Interactive Conference, Chicago Ideas Week, the main stage at SXSW Interactive and the MainStage at CANNES LIONS Festival of Creativity.

Silva was a presenter on Current TV, the Emmy-winning, independent cable network started by former US Vice President Al Gore, where he hosted, wrote and produced more than 100 hours of original content. He left the network to become, according to The Atlantic, “a part-time filmmaker and full-time walking, talking TEDTalk.”

The International Government Communication Centre has chosen ‘Digital Millennium... Where to?’ as its theme for the 7th edition of IGCF in alignment with the current government communication strategies and initiatives in presenting the transition of government communication practices from conventional to a more sophisticated and integrated framework in keeping pace with the digital age.