Rights On explores SBFO campaign efforts

The visits were carried out to assess the efforts of Sharjah’s institutions in implementing the mandate of UNICEF’s global ‘Child Friendly Cities’ initiative.

The delegation was represented Ana Guerreiro, Independent Consultant at Rights On and Expert on the implementation of ‘Child Friendly Cities’ policies.

Several meetings with organisational representatives were conducted during these visits, alongside field tours of the selected sites. Through their discussions delegates held assessment and evaluation sessions, and explored the role of state organisations and directorates in fostering the ethos that continue Sharjah’s efforts in upholding their recognition as a Child-Friendly City. The delegation also exchanged visions and ideas with their hosts, including children from different age groups.

The delegates met with the administration of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, as well as its affiliate centres, including Halwan Children Centre, Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah. The tour also included a meeting with the Consultative Council of Sharjah (CCS)’s representatives including Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of CCS and other CCS members. The delegates also visited the Sharjah Social Services Department, and met with department officials from the Social Child Care Centre, Aman Centre, Child Protection Centre, Family Forum, Protection of Child Rights Administration, Social Awareness Directorate, and others.

The delegates also met with officials at the Sharjah Urban Planning Council (SUPC), and toured Sharjah Municipality, the Directorate of Public Works, Prevention and Safety Authority, Childhood Protection Network, Child Safety Campaign, Department of Family Development Centres, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Sharjah Health Authority.

Among key cultural and educational initiatives that the delegates visited were Lughati and Maktaba, as well as media entities, such as the Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Sharjah Media City (Shams). They held meetings with the Sharjah Education Council, Sharjah Parents Council, and Department of Statistics and Community Development.

During their field visits, the Rights On delegation assessed the facilities in rooms designed for mothers and children at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Wasit Police Station, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), Al Qasba, Zulaikha Hospital (that has the Baby-Friendly Health Facility accreditation), and Al Layyah Nursery (that has the Breastfeeding Friendly Nursery accreditation). They also attended the ‘Pick and Grow’ event organised by Sharjah Girl Guides in celebration of the UAE Afforestation Week.

Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of SBFO, said, “These visits were crucial to us as they offered Rights On the opportunity for a closer look at unique experience of Sharjah’s departments and personnel and their efforts to support the child-friendly city project. The delegation has commended Sharjah’s efforts and has described the innovative use of our capacities, resources and abilities as a role model for others.”

“In the process of their interactions with a host of CEOs, directors, managers and employees in various state departments and children’s organisations, they expressed a high level of interest and satisfaction in Sharjah’s remarkable efforts to make the environment for children ripe with the highest level of care and support,” she added.

The Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO) was established in June 2016 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

SBFO aims to protect and elevate the status and wellbeing of children of all ages in Sharjah. It creates relevant strategies and plans and implements them in cooperation with relevant institutions and government authorities. The office is currently tasked with overseeing the continuation and implementation of the Sharjah Baby-Friendly Emirate Campaign (targeting 0-2 year-olds), and the Sharjah Child Friendly City Project (targeting 0-18 year-olds).