Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates “ACRES 2018” exhibition

The exhibition was organised by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and the Real Estate Sector Business Group at Expo Centre Sharjah from 21st to the 23rd of March.

After cutting the ceremonial ribbon, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, toured the exhibition and visited various showrooms, during which he met with a group of investors, real estate developers and exhibitors who gave an overview of the current and future projects presented by their companies, praising the promising real estate and investment opportunities in Sharjah.

During the tour, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi briefed from the officials on the various pavilions of the participants in the exhibition. He praised the great participation and keenness of real estate and development companies to provide various types of projects.

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah praised the unlimited support of the investment sector in the real estate and development projects in the emirate, which works to achieve Sharjah's strategic goals in the comprehensive and sustainable development in all fields.

The Acres exhibition, one of the most prominent events in the real estate industry, attracts and encourages developers and investors to take advantage of the boom in the real estate market, and to learn about the latest developments in the UAE, Gulf and Middle East real estate markets, as well as providing an opportunity to meet with investors closely.

Acres is one of the initiatives of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at the Sharjah Chamber of commerce and Industry. The business group’s objectives include activating communication with the private sector, identifying the real estate sector’s challenges and opportunities and the means of dealing with them, seeking to improve the performance of the real estate market by launching effective and specific work programs, launching initiatives that support the business of the private sector and enhance its role in the economic community, and encouraging investments and working to inform investors of the available opportunities.

The exhibition was attended by number of heads and officials of government departments and institutions, and a group of businessmen and real estate investors.