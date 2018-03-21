Jassem Al Blooshi highlights 21st century learning skills for SCSC’s members

Presented by Jassem Al Blooshi, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, the workshop, themed ‘Working Together for a Better Nation’, was organised in the run-up to the third meeting of the 15th edition of SCSC,

During the workshop, which saw plenty of interaction from the young members of SCSC, Al Blooshi highlighted the fundamentals of sustainable education with an emphasis on smart learning methods, and global modern learning processes that combine fun, learning and time management.

Al Blooshi addressed 21st century skills as essential modern-day tools in education, explaining that they include the elements of critical thinking, collaboration, communication and creativity that help to unleash children’s imagination and perception, enabling them to better comprehend the learning process.

Jassem Al Blooshi said: “His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member Ruler of Sharjah, decreed the establishment of children's centres 33 years ago. With his insightful outlook, His Highness saw the future through the eyes of children, who are today’s decision makers in Sharjah and the UAE,”

He added: “I am truly impressed with the children’s enthusiasm and passion for new methods of learning, reflecting the efforts made by children’s centres to develop the skills of their young members. This approach is perfectly aligned with the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation's strategy to nurture new generations equipped with determination and knowledge, who can lead their communities into the future and promote the true image of the UAE and Sharjah to the whole world."

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children, said: “Through these workshops we aim to enhance knowledge and communication between our young members and the inspiring figures who stand before them as live role models. This will instill the appropriate values and principles in the children, such as sustainability in education and the importance of harnessing the latest technologies in developing the learning process.”

She noted that such activities also introduce the members to the latest scientific innovations that contribute to expanding their knowledge and advancing their communities, taking them to greater heights and broader horizons.

SCSC has hosted an impressive array of influential figures, experts and activists in the humanitarian and voluntary field, most notably Yusra Baqi, Emirati community activist and UN Goodwill Ambassador, and Abdul Aziz Al Zarouni, information security engineer at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Khawla Al Sarkal, Director General of Sharjah Ladies Club.

An initiative of Sharjah Children, SCSC aims to build a generation that is aware and educated on parliamentary life in the UAE, in line with the emirate’s vision to encourage children to lead through education and participation in the legislative process. SCSC establishes principles based on respecting the opinions and freedoms of others, with Islamic values enshrined in its philosophy.