Abdullah bin Salem issues Resolution establishing Higher Committee of 2019 IWAS World Games

Pursuant to the Resolution, the new Higher Committee will be chaired by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and with the membership of 15 members.

The Resolution also states that the Committee’s term of office shall commence from its first meeting and shall be expired with the end of the purpose for which it was formed.

The Chairman of the Committee shall issue the necessary administrative decisions for the Committee’s proper functioning and the implementation of the provisions of this Resolution.

The Executive Committee and the subcommittees shall be constituted by a decision of the Chairman of the Committee.

The Committee shall meet at the invitation of the Chairman or his Deputy. The decisions of the Committee shall be recorded in minutes signed by the Chairman.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.