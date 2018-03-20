Shurooq partners with Diamond Developers for large-scale sustainability project

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and Faris Saeed during the signing of the partnership

The implementation of the green project aligns with Shurooq’s vision to strengthen strategic partnerships with the private sector, giving a strong boost to the drive of economic diversification in the emirate.

The agreement was signed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, and Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers, in the presence of Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq.

The two sides announced that the project will be launched this year, and full details will be revealed at the official launch ceremony.

Under the agreement, the new development enhances the world-class quality of real estate projects in Sharjah, meeting the highest standards of environmental sustainability, allowing new and innovative options for investments in the green sector in line with Shurooq’s strategy.

Diamond Developers will play a key role in the development, which will provide both investors and potential residents with a new concept of sustainable life.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “Sharjah is considered one of the leading destinations in the region for environmental sustainability and responsibility, thanks to its leading eco-friendly and environmental protection initiatives. Through this new partnership, we will use these achievements in expanding our development initiatives for fully integrated and environmentally friendly communities in Sharjah, as well as empower our citizens to follow a similar responsible lifestyle and strengthen the emirate’s position as a sustainable eco-friendly city for many generations to come.”

She added: “As one of the emirate’s main drivers of economic growth, Shurooq believes in the need to combine public-private efforts to reinforce the competitive edge of the real estate sector and work together to launch joint projects.”

Sheikha Bodour continued: “Our partnership with Diamond Developers truly exemplifies our vision for economic growth, and will help to inspire other private entities to follow suit.”

Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers, said: “Sharjah’s flourishing real estate sector has achieved highly promising growth rates over recent years. With our vast experience in developing sustainable projects, we are confident that our partnership with Shurooq will benefit all parties, foremost of which is Sharjah’s community.”

He added: “We aspire to move forward in cementing the sector’s superior reputation through this joint venture and set new benchmarks for a contemporary lifestyle in a mixed-use community, ensuring the highest levels of sustainability and conservation of natural resources for both residents and visitors."

Established in 2003, Diamond Developers is a leading company operating in the real estate development industry. It has been active in building sustainable communities in accordance with the latest construction technology. With a team of creative architects, Diamond works relentlessly to launch more sustainable projects by integrating the social, economic and environmental elements of sustainability.

Established in 2009, Shurooq aims to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development based on Sharjah's distinct Arab and Islamic identity. Shurooq strives to encourage investment by adopting the best international standards in providing quality services.

Shurooq’s key mission is to provide facilities and incentives, evaluate tourism-related infrastructure projects and lay down the necessary plans to complete such projects.