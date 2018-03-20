SEC reviews 2017 general budget's report

During the meeting, SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the performance report of the general budget for 2017 and the outputs of its activities. Sheikh Mohammad bin Saoud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Finance Department and Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Sharjah Finance Department briefed the attendees on the report’s actual expenditures and the revenues, as well as its accurate statistics and figures on all financial activities in all Sharjah government departments and entities. The Council lauded the Department’s efforts for preparing this report.

The Council further issued Resolution No. 8 of 2018 on the performance management system of the Government of Sharjah.

The Council adopted the two memorandums of understanding between Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA, and Sharjah Police General Command, and between the Authority and the Ministry of Interior, MoI.

The Council also reviewed the recommendations of the Sharjah Consultative Council regarding the policies of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Concluding the meeting, the Council further reviewed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s 13th meeting, to be held on Thursday, 22 March 2018, to discuss a number of draft laws and recommendations transmitted by the committees.