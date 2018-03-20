Sharjah whisks Paris Book Fair visitors away on virtual journey of a lifetime

Taking place in a smart e-room with wide panoramic screens covering the walls, the virtual tourists caught a glimpse of life in Sharjah, taking in the sights and sounds of one of the Middle East’s most important cultural destinations.

Visitors to the room could hear the seagulls cawing and boats moving as the waves clashed, and explored the details of desert’s colours followed by a tour of the markets and Souqs.

Using filming techniques that highlight the smallest audio-visual details, the room showed the highlights of the archaeological sites in Mleiha and the services provided at the Flag Island. The ‘tourists’ experienced a trip to Al Noor Island, and a taste of life at the ports. The virtual show started with a band welcoming visitors, performing a traditional Emirati singing and dancing show, before embarking on the journey.