Habib Ghuloom, Saleh Karamah discuss the realities of Emirati Theatre at Paris Book Fair

Mohsen Suleiman, the panel moderator, told the audience that “the UAE is blessed with hosting the Sharjah Theatre Days event each year, among many other theatre activities in the emirate.”

In response, Habib Ghuloom answered: “The theatre movement in the UAE is not so different nowadays from many others in the Arab world in that it has seen a drastic decline – Tunisia is the only exception. Having said that, in terms of support, I believe that Sharjah is still a beacon of hope.

“That decline is attributed to the dominance of TV, the internet and social media platforms and the fact that many actors prefer to work in TV because it offers them greater financial support. Television has attracted stage actors who simply dropped theatre, particularly after it fell into the hands of private investors.”

For his part, Saleh Karamah, said: “The cornerstone of the theatre is a love of the stage. Many actors are using theatre purely as a vehicle to move to TV, whereas real theatre requires dedication, devotion and above all, passion.” On the question of the relationship between theatre and modern communication, he answered: “There are forms of technology which could be used to enhance the theatre, but instead they are making it a victim.”

Karamah added that there is not a Higher Institute for Dramatic Arts in the UAE, and it is crucial to establish one to develop the theatre movement.