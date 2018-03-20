Marketing expert at IGCF to highlight crucial role of social media in Gov. campaigns

The presentations by Dr. Fahim Kibria, CEO of Canadian company ‘Kotler Impact’, and Executive Director of the World Marketing Summit Group (WMSG), will revolve around developing government communication to cope with rapid changes in the digital age, in line with the IGCF theme ‘Digital Millennium… Where To?’

Dr. Kibria will give his interactive speech on ‘Government Communication Skills’, on both days of IGCF 2018, which is being organised by the International Government Communication Centre, on March 28-29 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

He will talk about modern marketing tools and methods, as well as the social media platforms that can be used to rally support for government projects and initiatives. He will also shed light on raising revenues and reducing costs in government communication and share his views on the importance of adopting advanced technology by future governments.

The marketing guru, who co-founded WMSG with the ‘Father of Marketing’, Professor Philip Kotler, is a global branding strategist widely recognised for harnessing government communication to serve sustainable economic and social development through learning and training. He believes in the need to integrate ideas and marketing solutions to overcome social challenges and the positive impact of citizens in becoming influential government partners in developing policy and strategy.

IGCF 2018 is expected to draw around 3,000 delegates, including heads of states and governments, senior government officials and thought leaders as well as high-profile representatives from regional and international organisations, civil society institutions and study and research centres. Also attending will be media personnel and students of colleges of media and mass communication at UAE universities, and many others from all around the world.