SBWC to organise “Marketing Excellence” workshop

Conducted by Dana Faisal Mado, Founder of 2211, a Kuwait-based public relations and brand marketing company, the workshop will shed light on how to devise and effectively use right marketing strategies to promote one’s brand. The workshop will run between 10:00am – 02:00pm, at the Collage Talent Center at the Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC).

Named one of the 50 most influential people in Kuwait, Mado is a seasoned PR and strategic planning expert who has led several large-scale PR and strategic marketing projects for private sector giants at regional and international levels.

An affiliate of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, SBWC, has achieved several milestones in opening windows of business opportunities for the UAE’s women, offering them specialised training, financial support and administrative expertise to establish themselves as successful entrepreneurs in various sectors of the economy.

Sheikha Hind Al Qassimi, Acting Chairperson of SBWC, stressed the importance of marketing as a catalyst for a business’ success, highlighting the role of SBWC in offering best practices in business to women.

“If you don’t have proper marketing, you can offer the best products in your niche but no one would even hear of it. The right marketing strategies create awareness of your service or product, which helps in expanding your customer base and paving the way for your business’ success,” she said.

Adding, “the workshop’s attendees will be guided through the detailed steps that an effective marketing strategy entails – from developing a business plan, creating the right brand image, identifying different market segments and their needs, to the ways in which the best brand image can be created and communicated to your audience. SBWC has been relentless in its efforts to guide business women in Sharjah and the UAE to establish and grow their brands optimally, and we believe this workshop will add great value to their business experience.”

Dana Mado expressed her eagerness to meet and interact with the workshop participant, and outlined some of the highlights of the workshop, “Modern day businesses operate in a fast-changing environment, characterised by complex market dynamics and stiff competition. In a day and age where customer options are endless, establishing brand equity among target audience is as important as the quality of your goods and services. Creating the right marketing strategy by identifying your audience, establishing strong channels of communication through segmentation, targeting and positioning, or the STF model as it is popularly referred to in marketing circles is crucial to successfully achieving your business objectives.”