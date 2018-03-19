Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi honours Gov. entities for financial advancements

The government entities were honoured for their innovative measures in enhancing financial developments and their enduring contribution to the improvement of management of resources and saving public funds, thereby helping execute the various development projects that not only promote the prosperity of the emirate, but also the United Arab Emirates at large.

The government entities and their financial departments were honoured at a ceremony held at SFD theatre in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Central Department of Finance, Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of the Department, the heads and directors of all honoured government entities and members of financial affairs at those entities.

Waleed Al Sayegh affirmed that honouring excellence and celebrating distinguished staff is an approach adopted by the Central Department of Finance as part of its efforts to acknowledge the efficient work of the entities, develop work procedures in the financial departments and sections of the governmental bodies and to improve the efficiency of the financial system of the government of Sharjah. The initiative to honour them not only aims to enable these entities to contribute to the achievement of the government's developmental goals, but also helps enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah.

Additionally, Nasser Keshwani delivered a speech in which he addressed the submission process to receive nominations from government entities for and also explained the procedures related to the evaluation process, to ensure that the final results were based on international standards of excellence and best regional practices in the field. He also extended his sincere appreciation to all government entities and their financial departments for their efforts to enhance the efficient management of available financial resources.

The Sharjah Museums Authority won the award for the leading government agency, the Social Services Department won the award for the best government agency in the field of expenditure rationing initiatives, Sharjah Book Authority won the award for financial management, the Department of Planning and Surveying won the award for the best government authority for implementation of the budget system and Housing Department won - for the second consecutive year - the award for the best government agency for implementation of a robust accounting system.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) won the award for the best government agency for implementation of an effective procurement system, while the award for the best government authority for implementation of Tahseel system for "collection" of revenues was awarded to the Municipality of Sharjah and the award for the best government department in continuous financial development was offered to the Department of Human Resources. The award for the best finance director was granted to Colonel Rashid Al Bass from Sharjah Police General Command and Tawfiq Hourani from the Sharjah Media Foundation.

Mohammed Al Adawi from the Department of Public Works and Lana Saeed from the Sharjah Museums Authority won the Best Budget Analyst Award, while Fatima Al Hosani from the Sharjah Museums Authority received the Best Accountant of Expenses and Salaries award and Mohammed Zahed from RTA won the award for the best procurement officer.

The event, which included a short film about the Year of Zayed, was sponsored by Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Arab Automobiles Company, Sharjah Insurance Company, Galaxy International Group, Tahseel Information Technology Company, Rafid Auto Solutions Company, SAND Company, ITMAM for Electronic Services and Solutions and Sharjah Media Foundation.