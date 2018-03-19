Digital Governments at the opening session in IGCF 2018

Chaired by Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary and acting White House Communications Director under President Donald Trump in 2017; Egyptian media mogul and billionaire, Naguib Sawiris who built a fortune in telecom through Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding; and Morocco’s Minister of Communications and Official Government Spokesperson, Mustapha El Khalfi, the panel discussion will be titled ‘State and Private Sectors…Nature and Role in the Age of Digital Community’ and will be moderated by Mohammed Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation.

Hosted by International Government Communication Centre (IGCC) of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, IGCF 2018 is a one-of-a-kind integrated platform that will focus on the contemporary challenges of government communication in the region and beyond, discussing the impact of digital age on community’s relationship with government, in keeping with its commitment to pioneer best practices in government communications.

The first panel will cover key issues like how governments can lead multinational technology companies, required laws to track and make citizens accountable for their digital footprints, and mechanisms that can be used to develop eGovernments that can use technology more effectively to serve the public. The panel will also address the role of ICT companies in digital transformations, as well as the responsibility of the private sector in supporting the successful establishment and functioning of eGovernments.

Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of International Government Communication Centre, said: “The 7th edition of the IGCF is being held under the slogan ‘The Digital Millennium… Where to?’, so it is only fitting to bring under focus the role of governments in their adoption of technology in the new digital age. Many countries from around the world are trying to establish eGovernments with view to rapid technological transformations in every layer of business and society. These changes present huge opportunities to governments as well, and offer them the scope to broaden the services they deliver to the public, as well as the need for effective and efficient government communication tools to keep up with such developments.”

The theme of IGCF’s opening session has been selected in view of the changing approaches and rapid developments in the field of digital technology that led to a radical change in the expectations of citizens. This has added to governments’ responsibility and need to elevate the competence and efficiency of handling complex issues and competition, as well as how to respond to such issues and deliver services that cater to the needs of individuals and align with national priorities.

The IGCF, organised by the IGCC, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, is a global event that attracts government communication decision makers, experts and stakeholders from around the world. It is a platform to address challenges and opportunities of communication between governments and communities. It brainstorms and analyses rapid developments, making appropriate recommendations and decisions that help governments and state communication personnel to develop their skills and performances, and contribute to elevating state communication and level of satisfaction.