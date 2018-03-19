Sharjah Int’l Award for Refugee Advocacy pledges AED 500,000 to humanitarianism

The winner of the second edition of this prestigious humanitarian award will be announced in April 2018.

The Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy was established last year by TBHF – a Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide. It is presented annually to an individual or organisation who has dedicated their time going above and beyond the call of duty to help people forcibly displaced from their homes.

The recognition is offered to the most outstanding contribution made during the year in developing and implementing a pioneering initiative or a project that has had a positive and tangible impact on refugees in Asia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, and Chairperson of TBHF launched the award in January 2017, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in line with Sharjah’s efforts to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced persons around the world.

The goals of the annual award correspond with His Highness Sheikh Sultan’s vision to encourage individuals and institutions to help refugees and people in need wherever they are, irrespective of their nationality, religion or affiliations. The award’s spirit aligns with the humanitarian approach of Sharjah and the UAE, known for their continued offering of aid and strong support to underprivileged peoples and vulnerable communities affected by natural disasters and political and economic turmoil.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF said: “By increasing the value of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support, curated by TBHF in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), we seek to honour notable humanitarian efforts of individuals and institutions and encourage them to put into practice effective initiatives to support and advocate for refugees in Asia, and the MENA region. We recognise them for their outstanding efforts and contributions that set an example for other individuals and organisations to follow.”

Al Hammadi underscored that the award promotes the values of selflessness, goodness, compassion and giving, inspired by the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi and his wife Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, to help refugees and needy people, providing them with their essentials, so as to give them hope and confidence that the future will be better and their plight due to forcible displacement will end.

The award focuses on honouring those who carried out effective projects and initiatives, which genuinely contributed to providing refugees and displaced persons with food, health, education and social needs. It recognises those who have brought comfort and aid to people surrounded by harsh conditions, particularly women and children, by offering them jobs and sources of income, as well as by providing children with educational opportunities and health, social and cultural care.

The nominated entries are evaluated in terms of their positive impact on target groups of refugees and displaced persons, with a focus on proving the efficiency of financial and human resources management, implementing governance, transparency and responsibility practices, as well as effective communication with the audience during the implementation of the initiative or project.