‘Escapade Club’ newest addition to SGG activities

Designed for Guides (12-15 years) and Senior Guides (16-18 years), this new club will promote their participation in a variety of outdoor activities like camping, hiking, cycling,

off-roading, fishing, kayaking, diving, yoga, fitness, stand up paddling and water sports.

Sheikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: “We wanted our guides and senior guides to get in touch with nature, interact with the diverse natural environments the UAE offers, and therefore, the idea to establish a comprehensive club that would offer them access to a variety of outdoor activities was born.”

She added: “The Escapade Club highlights the wise vision of Sharjah’s leadership, always keen on promoting regular exercise and healthy lifestyles as part of its overarching goal of community building. The importance of engaging in daily physical activity cannot be overstated, and it is imperative that young generations are encouraged to make a lifelong habit out of it early on in their life.”

“Not only are these activities beneficial for their overall physical and mental growth, being exposed to the untamed, natural environment in group activities has been a catalyst in shaping team dynamics, enabling the young participants to establish effective interpersonal relationships and has put them in leadership positions often,” Al Shamsi continued.

In the past couple of months, two overnight camping trips were organised by the club in January and February, one in Hatta, UAE, and the other in Fujairah. The guides enjoyed a series of outdoor activities like hiking and trekking, yoga and meditation, sightseeing and kayaking. The days’ adventures were rounded off with the guides setting up their own camps and learning how to set up camp fires, which were used to cook fresh meals and BBQ.

The SGG Manager revealed that plenty more activities by the Escapade Club will be organised for its young members in the coming months, in addition to launching additional clubs that cater to girls’ other interests.

Established in the UAE in Sharjah in 1973, the guiding movement subsequently spread to all seven emirates, giving rise to the Girl Guides Association of the United Arab Emirates in 1979. Operating under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform to develop to their fullest potential.