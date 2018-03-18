Sultan Al Qasimi attends “Sharjah cultural morning” ceremony in Paris

This came in a speech delivered by His Highness at Sharjah cultural morning ceremony held at Arab World Institute in Paris, in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Emirates Publishers Association and Kalimat Group.

Ruler of Sharjah pointed to the distinguished relationship between His Highness and Arab World Institute in Paris and President Jack Lang, describing the relationship with the Institute of old, where they gathered the word sincere in the interest of supporting the culture and rapprochement between peoples.

His Highness said that the institute had suffered some material difficulties earlier, citing reasons that the Arab countries did not give the culture the attention required, which led to the disruption of some Institute’s events.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, pointed out that UAE represented by the Government of Abu Dhabi is one of the main supporters of the Arab World Institute and that His Highness supports the Institute through a number of cultural and scientific projects.

His Highness called on the Arab countries to join efforts to promote Arab culture, and to acquaint others with the Arab culture, knowledge and science and official participation in international cultural forums.

His Highness confirmed that the cultural institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah are working within the framework of a cultural program to support artists, creators and intellectuals in the Arab world and various countries of the world, including Arab intellectuals in Paris.

For his part, Jack Lang, President of the Arab World Institute in Paris, welcomed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, describing him as a “friend” and a “man of great culture”. He praised his great efforts in serving the culture and intellectuals of the UAE and the Arabs, pointed out that His Highness's clear role in achieving rapprochement between Arab cultures and other cultures in general and French culture in particular.

The ceremony began with the arrival of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the Arab World Institute, where he was received upon arrival by number of senior officials, members of Arab diplomatic corps, chief editors of local media institutions, officials from local and federal departments as well as elite of intellectuals and publishers.

His Highness had arrived where he was warmly welcomed and treated with Sharjah National Art Heritage Group.

His Highness visited the Institute's pavilions. also visited the "Pledge a Library’ initiative one of Kalimat Group initiatives to supply books to children in crisis situations, and all Arab refugee communities around the world.

The library contains 100 books in Arabic, with the aim of supporting Arab refugee and displaced children by providing them with Arabic books and knowledge materials to enable them to preserve their Arabic language and cultural heritage while abroad.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah continued the activities of Sharjah Cultural morning, including the “reading of text” event, which aims to teach the Arabic language to children and increase his intellectual awareness through reading children's books.

The largest library on the Arab world in France

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, visited the library of the Arab World Institute in Paris, which is the largest library on the Arab world in France. It includes a collection of about 100,000 works and documents in several languages. It receives about one million visitors annually. The library was reopened three years after it was closed for restoration.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presented the library with a comprehensive collection of his literary works and historical books, as a contribution to support the cultural scene in the French capital and to build a cooperation through culture.

Sharjah Ruler attends the launch of the 10th edition of the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the launch of the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature on the sidelines of the Paris Book Fair on Saturday, celebrating on Sharjah as Special Guest City for the 38th edition of the exhibition, and on the occasion of launching the 10th edition of the award.

His Highness listened to an explanation from the organisers of the award about its objectives in encouraging the workers in the field of literature of the Arab Child to produce books of high quality form and content for children and increasing the demand for reading among future generations.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi confirmed that the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature has been keen to increase the interest of children and young people in the book by encouraging authors and painters to improve the quality of texts, and encouraging publishers to focus more on the quality.

For her part, the UAEBBY President, Marwa Al Aqroubi said that the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature has been translated into the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which is making reading an engine of life, and a fundamental detail in human building.